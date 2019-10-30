|
|
James D. Baker, Sr. 1957 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. James D. Baker, Sr., 62, of Utica, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
James was born in Utica, on August 22, 1957, the son of Albert and Margaret (Greico) Baker. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. On August 30, 1986, Jim was united in marriage with Mary J. Oliver, a loving and devoted union of 33 years. For 38 years, Jim was employed as a tug boat Captain with the NY State Canal Corp. Jim enjoyed fishing, dancing, listening to music and had a "green thumb" when it came to tending to his flower garden. He was also an avid NASCAR, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan and a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church in Utica. Jim will be remembered as a loving and devoted, husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend, whose life was centered around his family.
Mr. Baker is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; his mother, Margaret Baker, of Utica; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Tanya and Gary Griffith, of N. Utica, Mary Kay Vatalaro, of Clinton and Tammy and Chris Stevens, of Clinton; two sons, James D. Baker, Jr. and Christina Borruso, of N. Utica and John Baker, of Utica; 14 cherished grandchildren, Gary, Alex, Khloe, Addison, Michael, Michael, Gianna, Michael, Vincent, Darien, Gabriella, Luciana, Juliana and Tatiana; one adored great-grandchild, Alex, Jr.; two sisters, Rene Light and Linda Leaf, of Utica and Michele Sbiroli, of Utica; one brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Laura Baker, of N. Utica; in-laws, Patricia and Don Brunet, Jacqueline Campese, David Valentine and his fiancée, Tarri, Barbara and John Gwilt and Jim and Betty McGinley; and nieces and nephews, Erica, Steven, Rob, Shelly, Deanna, Mike, Wendy, Donnie, Johnnie, Jamie and Kathy. He was predeceased by his father, Albert; and nephew, Jason.
Mr. Baker's funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 11:00, at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church 422 Tilden Ave., Utica. His Rite of Committal and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Utica. Calling hours for family and friends are Friday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
James' family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the 2nd floor staff and administrative team at the Pines at Utica, for the excellent care and comfort you provided to our beloved husband and father during his last months.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at
www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019