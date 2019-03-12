James D. Gaffney, Jr. 1950 - 2019

MARCY - James D. Gaffney, Jr. (Mister, Gaffer), 69, of Marcy, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019.

James was born in Utica, NY, January 15th, 1950, to James and Alyce Gaffney. He was a graduate of UFA and attended MVCC, where he studied Technical Drawing and Blueprint Reading. He was retired from Steamfitters Union Local 112. James furthered his education in various places like the Shamrock, Behind Barr's, Post 229 Partner's Choice and 12 North Sports Bar.

In 1974, he married Linda T. Zastawny and had a son, James D. Gaffney, III. In 1985, he lost his wife, Linda, to cancer. Later in the 80's, he found his source of inspiration and love with his darling, Erlinda Thomas.

Mister was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his partners in crime, Timmy, Jonesy and Chick. As a younger man, he enjoyed wrestling black bear at the Old Forge dump. The Gaffer was fearless in the face of challenge.

For those who knew him, he was a good friend. He was a gentleman with a slightly rough edge. He was Mister Gaff to you and you were special to him! In the end, he enjoyed his grandchildren and he has seen his legacy in their eyes.

He is survived by his son, James and daughter-in-law, Lindsay, along with his two grandchildren, Jacob and Jerimiah Gaffney of Mexico, NY; his love, Erlinda (Lizzy) Thomas; two sisters, Lynda and her husband, Carl Schrader, of Marcy and Cynthia and husband, Clifford Symonds of New Hartford; brother-in-law, Gary and wife, Sherry Zastawny of New Hartford; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Whitburn of Fl; and nieces and nephews, Nina and Anthony Casamano of Marcy, Philip and Jessica Casamento of Barneveld, Jennifer Schrader of Marcy, Karl Schrader of Marcy, Chris and wife, Danielle Zastawny of Porter Corners and Greg and Lyndsey Zastawny of North Utica. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda; his parents; a sister, Susan Casamento; and a nephew, Enzo Casamento.

Calling hours for Mr. Gaffney will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-7 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, with a service to be held at 7:00.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make a contribution, in Mister's name, to MV Trout Unlimited, 39 Beachnut Terr., Whitesboro, NY 13492.

Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019