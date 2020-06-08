James D. (Lee) Lia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. (Lee) Lia 1939 - 2020
LONG BEACH - James D. Lia (Lee), age 80, passed away on June 5, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
He was born on September 26, 1939, in Utica, NY, the son of Dr. Vito and Emma Lee. He graduated from UFA, Utica College and received a Juris Doctorate from Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA. He practiced law for 25 years in San Francisco, CA and later in Long Beach, CA, until illness forced him to retire at age 75.
Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Vonda Pelto; her two daughters and their children, all of Long Beach, CA; son, Charles Lia, Puyallup, WA; and daughter, Johanna Lia Gilbert, New Bern, NC. Jim is also survived by two sisters, Sylvana Emprin-Gilardini, Winchester, MA and Claudia Cardillo, New York Mills, NY; a favorite niece, Carla (Steve) Bossone, Winchester, MA; a great-nephew, Alex Bossone, Boston, MA; two cherished nephews, Robert Cardillo, II, New York Mills, NY and Nicholas Cardillo, Utica, NY; and a great-nephew, Zachary Cardillo.
He will be laid to rest in Long Beach, CA.
"A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone." Poet P. Valery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved