James D. (Lee) Lia 1939 - 2020

LONG BEACH - James D. Lia (Lee), age 80, passed away on June 5, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 26, 1939, in Utica, NY, the son of Dr. Vito and Emma Lee. He graduated from UFA, Utica College and received a Juris Doctorate from Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA. He practiced law for 25 years in San Francisco, CA and later in Long Beach, CA, until illness forced him to retire at age 75.

Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Vonda Pelto; her two daughters and their children, all of Long Beach, CA; son, Charles Lia, Puyallup, WA; and daughter, Johanna Lia Gilbert, New Bern, NC. Jim is also survived by two sisters, Sylvana Emprin-Gilardini, Winchester, MA and Claudia Cardillo, New York Mills, NY; a favorite niece, Carla (Steve) Bossone, Winchester, MA; a great-nephew, Alex Bossone, Boston, MA; two cherished nephews, Robert Cardillo, II, New York Mills, NY and Nicholas Cardillo, Utica, NY; and a great-nephew, Zachary Cardillo.

He will be laid to rest in Long Beach, CA.

"A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone." Poet P. Valery



