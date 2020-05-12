James D. Welch 1991 - 2020
CLAYVILLE - James D. Welch, 29, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2020 at his home in Clayville.
He was born on March 8, 1991, to Frederick and Patricia Parker Welch. In addition to his parents, Jim is survived by his brother, Michael, of Sauquoit; his sister, Kimberly and Ron Hughes; and his special nephew, Bryce, of New Hartford.
He was employed with Two Brothers Contracting, Inc., where he had been for the past seven years.
Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for all.
Please consider donations in Jim's name to Spring Farm Cares, Route 12, Clinton, NY 13323 (www.springfarmcares.org).
Jim was a loving son, brother and friend and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.