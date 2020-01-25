|
James E. Curtin 1939 - 2020
DEERFIELD - James E. Curtin, 80, passed away, January 20, 2020, at St. Luke's, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born, July 23, 1939, in Utica, son of Edward and Marcella McGuiggan Curtin. He was raised and educated locally and went on to serve his country in the US Army. Jim was married to Dorothy (Mamrosh) Diachuk on October 13, 1978 at Hamilton College Chapel.
Besides his wife, "Dot", he is survived by a daughter, Wendy and husband, Donald Gragg, Santa Barbara, CA; a son, Walter Diachuk and wife, Michelle, Utica, NY; grandchildren, Alyssa Gragg, Brianna Diachuk and Nicholas Diachuk; a brother, Daniel Curtin, Ilion, NY; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Curtin, New Hartford, NY; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Jerry, William and John.
Mr. Curtin retired from Special Metals. Following his retirement, he spent several happy winters in Daytona Beach Shores, FL. He was a proud member of F.O.E. 97, American Legion Post 229 and an Associate Member of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Co.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020