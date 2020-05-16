James Edward O'Halloran
1935 - 2020
James Edward O'Halloran 1935 - 2020
TABERG - James Edward O'Halloran, 85, of Taberg, died at home on May 14, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born in Utica on March 4, 1935, the only son of James F. O'Halloran and Helen Duffy O'Halloran. Jim graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1952 and Le Moyne College in 1956. He spent his entire career in the financial management field, retiring in 1994 as Deputy Comptroller of the Rome Lab after 36 years there.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juliette Blake O'Halloran; their children, Kevin (Elizabeth), Bridget (Hal Williams), Maureen (Kyle Kehoe) and Tim (Lorraine); and eleven grandchildren.
Jim was a talented athlete in his youth, playing baseball and basketball in high school and college. In later years, he was a determined golfer and a loyal fan of Syracuse University sports.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care for making Jim's last days more comfortable. Also, a special thank you to the best caregiver, Sarah.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nunn and Harper Funeral Home Inc
Harden Blvd
Camden, NY 13316
3152457500
