1/1
James F. Ehlinger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Ehlinger 1934 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - James "Jim" Ehlinger, 86, passed away on August 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Jim was born on May 26, 1934, in Utica, the son of Harold L. and Catherine E. (Ward) Ehlinger. He served in the U.S. Air Force for ten years. On May 30, 1958, Jim married Jane Shamy in Blessed Sacrament Church, a union of 29 years prior to her death on February 22, 1988. Jim retired after a 36 year career as an Air Traffic Controller with the FAA.
Jim will be remembered for his zest for life, unique sense of humor and love for family, friends and Syrian food.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Erin Ehlinger, Issaquah, WA and James and Marie Ehlinger, San Diego, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Frank Angerosa, Utica; grandchildren, Danielle Ehlinger, Kayla (Mike) Ellis and Mariah (Charles Clarke) Angerosa; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Audrey Rich and special friend and companion, Beverly Curtis.
Jim was predeceased by two sisters, Rosemary Beyer and Betty Flanagan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests before the Mass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Jim's name to the Community at Sunset Wood, 118 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413.
The Ehlinger family would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of Advanced Wound Care, Dr. William Lindsey and staff, as well as the St. Elizabeth Medical Center Trauma Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Lourdes
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Lourdes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved