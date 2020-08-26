James F. Ehlinger 1934 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - James "Jim" Ehlinger, 86, passed away on August 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Jim was born on May 26, 1934, in Utica, the son of Harold L. and Catherine E. (Ward) Ehlinger. He served in the U.S. Air Force for ten years. On May 30, 1958, Jim married Jane Shamy in Blessed Sacrament Church, a union of 29 years prior to her death on February 22, 1988. Jim retired after a 36 year career as an Air Traffic Controller with the FAA.
Jim will be remembered for his zest for life, unique sense of humor and love for family, friends and Syrian food.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Erin Ehlinger, Issaquah, WA and James and Marie Ehlinger, San Diego, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Frank Angerosa, Utica; grandchildren, Danielle Ehlinger, Kayla (Mike) Ellis and Mariah (Charles Clarke) Angerosa; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Audrey Rich and special friend and companion, Beverly Curtis.
Jim was predeceased by two sisters, Rosemary Beyer and Betty Flanagan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests before the Mass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Jim's name to the Community at Sunset Wood, 118 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413.
The Ehlinger family would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of Advanced Wound Care, Dr. William Lindsey and staff, as well as the St. Elizabeth Medical Center Trauma Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
