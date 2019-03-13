|
James F. "Jimmy" Marconi 1931 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. James F. "Jimmy" Marconi, age 87, joined his beloved Katie when he passed on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. At the time of his passing, he knew the love of his sisters by his side.
Born in Utica on April 14, 1931, James was the son of the late Samuel F. "Sam" and Theresa (Scalise) Marconi. He was raised in Utica and attended local schools. An extremely proud American and veteran of the United States Army, Jimmy honorably served his country during the Korean War. He saw battle and was in combat, although he did not speak of it to anyone. His military service was an important time in his life and he made many lasting friendships during his enlistment. On May 2, 1952 he married Catherine "Katie" Massicci with whom he shared 64 years. Jimmy loved Katie and his concern for her was endless. She cared for him with a devotion that he missed profoundly when she passed from this life on June 13, 2016.
In 1966, Jimmy's father Sam established Marconi's Upholstery located on Bleecker Street. Jim was a highly skilled craftsman in his own right and he joined his dad at the upholstery shop. They were a good team and were truly "old-school" at their craft. The business meant the world to Jimmy, and he was successful because he learned from the best, and his handiwork is still seen in many area homes today. He knew quality wood, the structure of furniture and he had the ability to make things "new again". He was fair and good-hearted to his patrons. His shop was in operation until this year, and he still tinkered and took pride in the work he truly loved.
Jimmy was a protective, kind, devoted man, and as the eldest of 6 children, he was a good son and a patriarch who worked hard in numerous jobs to assist his parents throughout the years. As a family, they loved each other unconditionally, and to this day his siblings still showed respect to their big brother. He missed his wife Katie and held her memory in his heart while awaiting their reunion. As we all look back upon our lives, we thank God for all his blessings, and for Jim there were many. Jim's grandson loved him and was impressed by his "pop's" talents; the two of them communicated so well. But above all, it was the uniqueness of his daughter and her accomplishments that humbled him. She was an amazing grace, a gift of love from God.
Outside of his daily commitment to working, he had memories of family gatherings at Sylvan Beach, and yearly trips to Cape Cod with Katie and friends. He loved to take rides and reminisce about the city and who lived where and all the memories that were made years ago. He was a member of the American Legion Post 229 and he believed in the Lord and practiced his faith at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. He held a special reverence for St. Theresa and St. Jude.
Jim is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Robin and John Kariam; his grandson Jonathan James Kariam and his wife Chelsea; and his great-grandbaby, Freyja Catherine Kariam. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters and brother-in-law, Theresa Nassar, Congetta "Connie" Toukatly, Annette Rozakis, and Marie and James Grifasi; his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, sister-in-law Carol Marconi, and his longtime friend, Ralph who demonstrated his genuine care and concern. He was predeceased by his brother, Samuel F. Marconi, Jr.; and his brothers-in-law, Alvin J. Nassar, Norman "Frank" Toukatly, Lee Rozakis, and Anthony Massicci.
Jim was affectionately cared for by his sisters during these last few years, and Robin is so very appreciative of their devotion. The family is also grateful to the staff of the Veteran's Administration in Syracuse for their support and medical expertise. He also knew the love of his nephew David Iacovissi who was a son to Jim and was attentive to his medical needs and personal concern.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00-3:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. James' funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation with Fr. Mark Kaminiski officiating the ceremony followed by a Military service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jimmy's honor to Feed Our Vets online at https://feedourvets.org/ or online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery beside his Katie will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019