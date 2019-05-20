James Ferdinand Zinkovitch 1938 - 2019

REMSEN - Mr. James Ferdinand Zinkovitch, 80, of Remsen, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.

James was born in Syracuse, NY on December 2, 1938, the son of the late Joseph and Helen M. (Radziseski) Zinkovitch. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Sienna College. He proudly served in the US Army and, for twenty years, in the Army National Guard in Albany, where he retired as a Captain. He was later employed with the Hartford Insurance Group in Utica, retiring in 1998. In Colorado Springs, CO, on May 23, 1997, James was united in marriage with Irene Ozog. James was a member of the Oneida Lake Sailing Club, Christian Brothers Academy Alumni Association, Sienna College Alumni Association and the Army Emergency Relief. He was also a member of the Republican Committee, Utica Chamber of Commerce, VFW and N.A.M.I., where there was family involvement. James was a parishioner and catechist of St. Leo's-St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Holland Patent.

Mr. Zinkovitch is survived by his beloved wife, Irene; five children, James (Karen) Zinkovitch, Jr., of FL, Deborah Zinkovitch, of Utica, Mark (Candace) Zinkovitch, of Floyd, Todd (Kathleen) Zinkovitch, of Oneida and Katherine Zinkovitch, of Whitesboro; three stepchildren, Andre Major, of Remsen, John (Rachele) Major, of Remsen and Rebecca (Alan) Pruitt, of SC; one sister, Helen Windhausen, of Liverpool; and one brother, Peter Zinkovitch, of CO; as well as 33 cherished grandchildren; and 22 adored great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, John Zinkovitch; brother, Edward Zinkovitch; and sister, Elizabeth Bovenzi.

Mr. Zinkovitch's funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo's-St. Anne's Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and Burial will be in Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Wood Rd. in Whitesboro. Calling hours for family and friends are Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica.

Those wishing to make a donation in James' memory, please consider St. Leo's-St. Anne's Church, 7939 Elm St., Holland Patent, NY 13354. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Mr. Zinkovitch's family would like to thank these special people, Emily Major, Brittany Major, Meagan Hartmann, Beth Lamphere, Nicole Folger and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., for the loving help and care you provided to James.

