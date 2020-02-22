|
James H. McDonald 1947 - 2020
WHITESBORO - We will be seeing you real soon. The hospital is putting my Mom on a morphine drip now so it will be soon for her too.
James Howard McDonald, 73, a longtime resident of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully at Oneida Hospital, on February 19, 2020, after a 9-month fight with respiratory problems related to polio. Family and friends were by his side throughout the day and night.
James (Jimmy) was born in Walton, NY, on January 3, 1947 and graduated from Westmoreland Central School in 1965. Those who knew Jimmy knew what a strong man he was in spirit. He contracted polio when he was 6 years old and was in the Faxton Children's Hospital for 6 years. Physically he had his challenges, but he was the strongest, kindest, most special man that we have ever known.
Jimmy graduated High School then went to SUNY at Delhi, Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, then finished closer to home at Syracuse University to obtain his Architectural Degree. He immediately obtained employment working for Jonza and Montany out of Utica. He worked for them almost 30 years and also did some residential freelance work. While working for Jonza and Montany, he contributed to the plans and inspections of all, or part of, the Northern Villa in Barneveld, updates to the Turning Stone Casino, local schools in Barneveld, Holland Patent, Stittville and some local hospital additions, to name just a few.
He is survived by his mother, Amelia McDonald, age 94, of Whitesboro; his sisters, Bonita (McDonald) Monroe and her husband, Robert, of the Seattle, WA area, Betty McDonald, of Whitesboro, Brian Bolger, of Masonic Nursing Home and Susan (McDonald) Landers and her husband, Jon, of Whitesboro. Uncle Jim was survived by his nieces and nephews, Debbie (Monroe) St. Clair and her husband, Kevin, Donald Monroe and his wife, Lesa (Bailey) and Douglas Monroe, who are all from the Seattle, WA area, Jason Powers and his wife, Holly (Joslin), of CT, Justin Powers and his wife, Christine (Amato), of VA, James Landers, of Utica, Daniel Landers and his significant other, Guedna Desir, of Brewerton, NY, Heather Landers, of SC, Jon Landers, Jr., of Sauquoit and Brian (BJ) Bolger, of Rome, NY. Great-uncle Jim was survived by his adored great-nieces and nephews, Kyle and Madison Monroe, of the Seattle, WA area, Adelene Landers, of Utica, Ellie, Maia and John, of CT and Avery, Owen and Mia, of VA. He loved looking at all their photos and loved when he was able to spend time with them. Their photos lovingly are displayed on the walls and shelves of his Whitesboro home.
He loved family gatherings, watching movies, listening to music and taking his family for rides up North to see the leaves change colors. Since it was somewhat difficult for him to get around with polio, he loved driving his car. Jim would welcome the chance to take someone for a ride which always ended with lunch or dinner. He enjoyed small towns and historic buildings. He helped his sister, Betty, research the history of her estate in the Finger Lakes, in order to register it with the National Registry for Historic Places. He designed the house floor plans with color coded year updates, proof read all architectural verbiage and added his much-needed flare to highlight the buildings historical value. The application with photos and documentation was accepted at the State and National levels unanimously the first time thanks to Jimmy.
Uncle Jim loved all the children who surrounded him. He taught them chess, card games and he played and read to them for hours while they sat on the arm of his chair. It makes us smile just thinking of how many lives he touched.
Jimmy was like a second father to his sisters after our father left when we were young. He was always there for us, always ready to listen with a warm smile. He would always find a place in the conversations where he could insert some brotherly/fatherly advice, if his sisters would stop talking long enough. We always welcomed his point of view.
He was a great man with a gentle spirit and was loved by all who came in contact with him. Rest in Peace my son, my brother, my uncle, my nephew and my friend. You will be so deeply missed.
Per his wishes, Jim will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at noon, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc, 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY 13492.
