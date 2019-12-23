|
James I. Dominy 1925 - 2019
ORISKANY/ROME - James I. Dominy, 94, of Rome and formerly of Oriskany, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Terrace at Woodland in Rome.
He was born on October 16, 1925, in Ellenburg Depot, NY, the son of Peter and Matilda (Spoor) Dominy. Jim was educated in Chateuagay Schools and was employed with Marcy Psychiactric Center for 35 years until his retirement in 1983. On February 2, 1967, he was united in marriage to Antoinette Caputo in Massachusetts and shared a blessed union of 40 years, until her passing on September 27, 2007. Jim was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Whitesboro.
Surviving are his brother, Raymond Dominy, Floyd, NY; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Blanche, Katie, Melinda "Lynn", Dorothy and Florence; brothers, Infant, Gilbert, Myron "Mike" and John; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Dominy and Marge Dominy.
Jim's family wishes to extend their gratitude to his friends and staff of the Terrace at Woodland in Rome for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Remembrances in Jim's name may be made to a .
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019