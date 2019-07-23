|
|
Mr. James "Jim" Irons 1928 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT - Mr. James "Jim" Irons, 90, passed away with his family by his side, on Monday, July 22, 2019, after a short illness.
James was born in Utica, on November 13, 1928, a son of the late Jenks and Beatrice (Russell) Irons. He was a resident of the Powell Road IRA, where he leaves many close friends who were like family and referred to him as "Grandpa". James formerly attended Arnold Ave Day Program and most recently, Marcy Day Hab program, where he also leaves many friends.
James enjoyed doing puzzles, as well as, shopping for them. He daily wore a shirt and tie, even around the house. Jim was of the Presbyterian faith and would often say, "I will pray for you."
His funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home with visitation Friday from Noon to 1 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica. He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 23 to July 24, 2019