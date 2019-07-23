Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
Resources
More Obituaries for James Irons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Irons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Irons Obituary
Mr. James "Jim" Irons 1928 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT - Mr. James "Jim" Irons, 90, passed away with his family by his side, on Monday, July 22, 2019, after a short illness.
James was born in Utica, on November 13, 1928, a son of the late Jenks and Beatrice (Russell) Irons. He was a resident of the Powell Road IRA, where he leaves many close friends who were like family and referred to him as "Grandpa". James formerly attended Arnold Ave Day Program and most recently, Marcy Day Hab program, where he also leaves many friends.
James enjoyed doing puzzles, as well as, shopping for them. He daily wore a shirt and tie, even around the house. Jim was of the Presbyterian faith and would often say, "I will pray for you."
His funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home with visitation Friday from Noon to 1 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica. He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Whitesboro.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now