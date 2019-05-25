|
|
James J. Brazinski 1951 - 2019
UTICA - James J. Brazinski, 67, passed away, unexpectedly, on May 20, 2019.
Jim was born on June 19, 1951, in Utica, the son of Joseph and Stasia (Jubis) Brazinski. He was educated in Utica schools, loved music and politics and served as an Oneida County and Utica Republican Committee member.
Jim is survived by his sister, Jan (Jerry) Fiore, Rochester, NY.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Pastor's remarks/eulogy will be at 6:30. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery on Wednesday.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019