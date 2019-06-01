|
James J. "Jim" Carlo 1937 - 2019
UTICA - James J. "Jim" Carlo, 81, of Utica, entered into eternal rest on May 31, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, with his family by his side.
He was born in Utica, NY, the son of the late Anthony J. and Carmela Rose Taurisani Carlo. He was educated at Mt. Carmel and graduated from UCA in 1955.
On July 16, 1960, the feast day of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, James Carlo and Elaine Mazza were married by the Rev. Joseph Berton. Elaine passed on February 9, 2006, after 45 years of marriage.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and caregiver to his wife, Elaine, the love of his life. Jim enjoyed preparing many Italian dishes for his family and friends. Jim was the owner of North Utica Florist for many years.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved children, Anne Marie D'Amico and her husband, Rudy, Anthony J. Carlo and his wife, Maryann, and Julie Ann Sisti and her husband, Matthew; granddaughters, his pride and joy, Gianna Elaine Sisti, Danielle Sisti and Nicole Sisti; brother-in-law, Brother Richard Mazza, CFX, of Boston; brothers, Joseph Carlo and his wife, Linda, and Donald A. Carlo and his wife, Joni; and several nieces and nephews, with special mention of his cousin, Marilyn Tallarino, the sister he never had. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Salvie and Rose Arcuri Mazza and Marie and John Brennan.
Jimmy's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Salerno.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
Jim's family would like to thank St. Elizabeth's ICU for their exceptional and compassionate care, Dr. Charles Eldredge, Dr. Mario Carrillo and his home caregivers, Glenda, RN, and Jamie, for all their care and concern. The family would also like to express heartfelt gratitude to Lisa Piazza Dillon and Joni Carlo for their love and support.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019