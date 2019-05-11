The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James J. Jennings Obituary
James J. Jennings 1940 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS- James J. Jennings, 78, of New York Mills and formerly of Stittville, passed away May 9, 2019, at home.
He was born October 8, 1940, in Utica, NY, a son of James F. and Anna Ryan Jennings. Mr. Jennings was a US Army veteran and continued his service in the Army Reserves with the medical detachment at Burrstone Rd., Utica. He was a Registered Nurse and worked at CNY Psychiatric Center at both the Marcy and Utica campuses. He retired in 1994 after 36 years of service.
An avid drummer, Jim performed in several bands including the Prospect Crusaders. He loved time spent outdoors, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, James A. Jennings (Penny), of Schenectady, Michael P. Jennings, of Whitesboro, Joanne M. Sprague (husband Jim), of North Carolina, Thomas P. Jennings (wife Dana), of Whitesboro, Kathleen A. Jennings, of Rome, and Joseph Jennings (wife Stephanie), of Sauquoit; grandchildren, Justin Jennings (wife Allison), Anthony Jennings, Nicholas Jennings, Alyssa Jennings and Lindsay Jennings; brother, Richard Jennings (wife Sandy); and sister, Eileen Sterling (husband Gary). He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Jennings.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Sgt. Robert Frankland of NY Mills Police Dept.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now