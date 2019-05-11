James J. Jennings 1940 - 2019

NEW YORK MILLS- James J. Jennings, 78, of New York Mills and formerly of Stittville, passed away May 9, 2019, at home.

He was born October 8, 1940, in Utica, NY, a son of James F. and Anna Ryan Jennings. Mr. Jennings was a US Army veteran and continued his service in the Army Reserves with the medical detachment at Burrstone Rd., Utica. He was a Registered Nurse and worked at CNY Psychiatric Center at both the Marcy and Utica campuses. He retired in 1994 after 36 years of service.

An avid drummer, Jim performed in several bands including the Prospect Crusaders. He loved time spent outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, James A. Jennings (Penny), of Schenectady, Michael P. Jennings, of Whitesboro, Joanne M. Sprague (husband Jim), of North Carolina, Thomas P. Jennings (wife Dana), of Whitesboro, Kathleen A. Jennings, of Rome, and Joseph Jennings (wife Stephanie), of Sauquoit; grandchildren, Justin Jennings (wife Allison), Anthony Jennings, Nicholas Jennings, Alyssa Jennings and Lindsay Jennings; brother, Richard Jennings (wife Sandy); and sister, Eileen Sterling (husband Gary). He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Jennings.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Sgt. Robert Frankland of NY Mills Police Dept.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019