James L. Abdou 1940 - 2019
CLIFTON PARK - James L. Abdou, 78, entered the arms of our Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019, with Margaret A. Germain Abdou, his devoted wife of 25 years, by his side.
Born in Rome, NY, he was the son of Louis and Mary Amelia Coury Abdou. He was a graduate of Rome Free Academy and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Utica College.
Jim retired from the NYS Department of Labor in Albany after more than 20 years, where he had been Director of Personnel and Employee Relations. While working and after his retirement, Jim gained a reputation as a highly successful Family Mediator while volunteering for Mediation Matters for the Capital Region and was honored as Mediator of the Year and presented with the Building Bridges Award.
Jim led an active life. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker with friends. Many of Jim's poker pals referred to him as "Gentleman Jim" for his modest and polite manner. In his younger days, he played tennis and participated in road races, running Utica's Boilermaker numerous times. He enjoyed the sport of horse racing and the company of his friends at the track in Saratoga. He picked up a Pickleball paddle a few years ago, became an avid player and added even more friends to his already expansive group. Over the past 8 years, he and Margie had been wintering in Osprey, FL. He was a communicant of Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill in Albany.
He was the beloved husband of Margie; devoted father of Amy Abdou (husband, Daniel Versteegh), of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Andrew Abdou, of Escondido, CA, and James I. Abdou, of Williamstown, MA; and stepfather to the late Charles W.P. Bennett, IV. He was the brother of Louis (Rose) Abdou, of Naples, FL, and Richard (Cindy) Abdou, of Rome, NY; and cherished grandfather of Emil VerSteegh and Wesley Abdou. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a gentle soul, loved and respected by many. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 from the Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge Street, Albany, NY 12207, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's name to the Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill.
Please express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerick funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019