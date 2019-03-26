|
James L. Strickler 1938 - 2019
Devoted Husband and Father
CLARK MILLS - Mr. James L. Strickler, age 80, of Clark Mills, NY, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
He was born in De Tour Village, Michigan, on August 9, 1938, as a member of the American Chippewa Tribe and son of the late Stanley and Verna Bernard Strickler. He was married to Nicoletta (Nicki) Dichiera on October 30, 1976, in Utica, a blessed union of 42 years. Jim was a devoted husband, father and follower of Christ. After more than 30 years working as a Butcher with both the Chicago Markets and Chanatry's Market, he retired and volunteered his time as a Warehouse Supervisor at the Compassion Coalition - which was a charitable arm of the Redeemer Church with a mission to deliver household and grocery items to low income individuals in need. Jim was an avid collector of records, coins and stamps. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Antique Bottle Club and the Metal Detecting Club of Central New York. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. As an active member of Redeemer Church, he lived much of his life as a servant of the Lord and with enthusiastic anticipation for his reunion with Jesus Christ. Jim was predeceased by his two sons, Jeffrey and Brian Strickler; his brother, Ray; and sisters, Sandra and Velma "Katie" Strickler.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Nicoletta (Nicki); two daughters and sons-in-law, Michele and Philip Przyluke, of Sauquoit, and Bernadette and Jeffrey Ulmer, of TX; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Buffy Grande, of DC; grandchildren, Lauren and Michael Antanavige, Tyler Przyluke, Grace, Lilly and Mya Ulmer, and Georgia and James Grande; two brothers, John and wife, Dottie Strickler, and Lawrence Strickler; daughter-in-law, Debra (Mott) Strickler; his in-laws, Dolores and Joseph Sarcone, Theresa "Tessie" Collicco, Jackie Grande and Tom Ganci, Rita and Pete Moore, Marguerite Dichiera and John "Lanny" Romano.
Visitation will be held on Thursday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Redeemer Church, 931 Herkimer Rd., Utica, NY 13502. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019