James M. "Jim" Acquaviva 1950 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD/PORT ORANGE, FL - Mr. James M. "Jim" Acquaviva, age 69, passed peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side in the comfort of his home on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born in Utica on January 27, 1950, James was the son of the late Frank and Rose (D'Agostino) Acquaviva. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1967. At one time he was married to Candiss (Morra) Potter and to that relationship came the blessing of their daughter, Jaime. He was blessed with a second union when he married the former Dorothy Niznik on April 24, 2004. From their first date, they knew they were soul mates and shared a 21-year relationship.
For many years, Jim was employed by the New York State Thruway Authority as a Supervisor, the position he held upon retirement. Jim was a quiet, reserved man, but when he was in the company of family and friends he was very engaging. He was blessed with many friendships locally and at his Florida home where he enjoyed walking along the beach and looking out in awe at the vast expanse of the ocean. Jim was a passionate fan of the New York Yankees, loved watching football and listening to his favorite news programs. Jim was a devout Catholic and was renewed for the week when he attended Mass, with Dorothy by his side.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his daughter Jaime Acquaviva Chaufty and her husband Jeremy Chaufty; his step-children, John and Cathy Wyborski, and Melanie and Christian Pogoda; his granddaughter, Alaina Chaufty; and his step-grandchildren, Alexis LaBella, Christian Pogoda Jr., and Connor Pogoda. He also leaves his siblings, Jessie and husband Robert Hanes, Mark A. Acquaviva Sr., and Diana Owen. His brother, William F. Acquaviva Sr./Deputy Chief, UFD preceded him. In addition, he leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Deborah and Peter Wyborski, and Richard and Vicki Niznik; and the many wonderful friends who filled his life throughout the years. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, John T. Owen; and his aunt, Josephine L. Terzo.
The family extends their gratitude to the New Hartford Police Department for their timely response and efforts during a difficult time as well as family who gathered to assist Dorothy through Jim's untimely passing.
The family will honor and commemorate Jim's life at a private gathering. Please omit floral offerings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend James' funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Thursday morning at 11:30 at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019