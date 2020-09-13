James "Jimmy" M. Cole 1958 - 2020
CLINTON - Mr. James "Jimmy" M. Cole, 62, a resident of the Lutheran Care Community in Clinton, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
James was born in New Hartford, on July 24, 1958, the son of John and Joan (Ketzell) Cole and received his education at Whitesboro High School. Jimmy loved games, cards, puzzles, video games and movies and was a huge Star Trek enthusiast. Jimmy will be remembered for his happy personality, easy going nature and for the kindness he showed to everyone. He was a member of St. Peter's Church in N. Utica.
Mr. Cole is survived by his mother, Joan (Cole) Malara, of Deerfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Robert Bushey, of Deerfield; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Janet Cole, of New Hartford; nieces and nephews, Karen Cole, Andrew Bushey, Cassandra Bushey and John Cole; and a sister-in-law, Ginger Cole. He was predeceased by his father, John; brother, Bradley Cole; and nephew, Michael Cole.
Visitation for family and friends is Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a service at 7:00 p.m., at the conclusion of visitation.
Those wishing to make a donation in Jimmy's memory, please consider the Lutheran Care Community, 108-110 Utica Rd., Clinton, NY 13323.
Jimmy's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Dr. Emile Wassel, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at the Lutheran Care Community, Heritage Health Care, Advanced Wound Care Center in New Hartford and St. Elizabeth Medical Center, ICU, for the wonder care and compassion you provide to Jimmy. Your love and kindness will not be forgotten.
