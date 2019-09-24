|
James M. "Mike" Encarnacao 1937 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. James Michael Encarnacao, 82, of Whitesboro, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Mike was born in Utica, on July 27, 1937, the son of Manuel and Eva (Harrigan) Encarnacao. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. Mike honorably served in the US Marine Corps from 1954-1957. On September 12, 1959, Mike was united in marriage with Jeanne P. Harris at Historic Old St. John's Church, in Utica, a devoted union of 59 years, until Jeanne's death in 2018. For many years until his retirement, Mike was employed with Carlo Masi, Inc., in Utica. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing with his friends at various local establishments and he was a member of American Legion Post 1113 in Whitesboro.
Mr. Encarnacao is survived by one daughter, Michele Newell, of Rome; one son, David Encarnacao and Cindy Shepardson, of Schuyler; three cherished grandchildren, Matthew Encarnacao and his fiancée, Serena, of Marcy and Melissa Newell, of IL and Michael Newell, of Oneida and their father, Michael Newell, of Remsen; two sisters, Darlene Woolheater and her family, of Frankfort and Jenlynn Iglesias and her family, of Frankfort; one brother, Manuel "Joe" Encarnacao and his family, of New Hampshire; and a nephew, Kevin Sloma and his wife, Melissa and their four children, of Sauquoit. He was predeceased by a brother, John Encarnacao.
In keeping with Mike's wishes, there are no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019