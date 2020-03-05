|
James M. Goppert, Jr. 1985 - 2020
UTICA - James M. Goppert, Jr., 34, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, with his loving family by his side.
James was born in New Hartford, on April 21, 1985, the son of Tracey J. (Shepard) Goppert and James M. Goppert. He was raised and educated in Utica, was a graduate of Proctor High School and later attended MVCC and Utica School of Commerce. James enjoyed detailing cars and was a skilled landscaper. He also found joy in video games, music, camping, traveling and especially spending time with his family.
James is survived by his cherished daughter, Chloe; his mother, Tracey Goppert, of Utica; father, James Goppert, of Utica; one sister, Lori Salisbury, of FL; one brother, Jon Shepard, of Utica; grandmother, Janet Shepard; three uncles, Mike Shepard, Jeff Shepard and Louis Shepard, Jr.; and two aunts, Dawn DiNitto and Alice Zayas. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, especially, Jon, Jr., Jarrod, Giana, Shayla, Cheves, Chad, Michael and Christina; as well as several cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his "big grandma", Viola Willoughby; grandfather, Louis Shepard; grandparents, Joe and Helen Goppert; and three uncles, Allen Goppert, Ed Goppert and Joe Goppert.
Visitation for family and friends is Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a prayer and a time for family and friends to share stories and memories of James. His burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in James' memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020