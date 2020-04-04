|
|
James M. Service 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO/FLORIDA - James M. Service, 89, of Florida and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was born on December 13, 1930, in Utica, the son of Robert and Helen (Morris) Service. Jim was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools and then proudly served his country and enlisted in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Jim also received a bachelor degree in Real-estate from Cornell University. On August 22, 1974, he was united in marriage to Lucy Abraham in Yorkville Presbyterian Church and together raised Lucy's children. Jim was employed as a tax assessor with the town of Whitestown for 35 years, until his retirement in the 90's. He also was a bus driver with Whitesboro Central Schools and did residential and commercial property appraising for local banks and Bazzari Real Estate. Jim was a member of Oriskany Lodge # 799 F. & A.M. and the Optimist Club of Whitestown.
He enjoyed to playing golf, traveling, going on cruises with his wife and attending her art shows. During his retirement, he was a workaholic and continued to work on do it yourself projects around the house.
Surviving are his loving wife, Lucy, FL; daughter, Tina (Bradley) Sroka, Nelson, CO; sons, James Service, NY and Paul (Ben) Sroka, FL; grandchildren, Aris and Avery Burcham; sisters, Dorothy Flickenger and Beatrice Vydea; brother, Ronald Service; and his loving nieces and nephews and their families, especially, Betty Jean Woods and Jack Schaffer. He was predeceased by a daughter, Shawn; son, Jack Alan Sroka; sisters, Helen Lathers and Marion Handwright; and brothers, Robert, Jr. and Ralph Service; and aunt, Bea Dobbins.
Jim's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Veteran's Administrative in the Nature Coast for all their care, compassion and assistance.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping with the recommendations of the CDC there will be no current public services. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Jim's name may be made to the , 441 W Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020