James (Bud) Mahoney 1936 - 2019
UTICA, NY - James (Bud) Mahoney, 83, of Utica, New York, succumbed to cancer surrounded by his family, on July 22, 2019.
Born on January 1, 1936 in Utica, New York, he was the eldest child of the late James and Helen (Dziok) Mahoney.
James is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Tencza) of 58 years; son, Timothy Mahoney; daughters, Laurie Zdyb and husband, Kevin Zdyb, Cindy Mahoney and companion, Dave Smith, Cheryl Mahoney and Jamie Mahoney; grandchildren, Caitlin Mahoney, Brooke (Lewis) Mahoney, Liam Mahoney, Conor Mahoney, Kyle Zdyb, Shanley Graziano, Zachary Zdyb, Mikaila Zdyb and Jianna Sweezey; four great-grandchildren, Brady, Hadley, Koty and Noella; brother, Mike Mahoney and wife, Cindy; brother, Dennis Mahoney; and numerous nephews and nieces.
James served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War as an electrician. James retired from the State of New York Office of Mental Health. He loved to travel, enjoyed reading and was very proud of his Irish heritage.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the people of Halifax Health Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Eric Harris for the loving care he gave James.
James will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Utica, NY, where a service will be performed for immediate family members; date and time is still to be determined.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 25 to July 26, 2019