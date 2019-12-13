|
James P. Abiusi 1939 - 2019
DEERFIELD - Mr. James P. Abiusi, age 80, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with the love of his wife and family in his heart.
Born in Utica on November 29, 1939, James was the son of the late James R. and Josephine (Mangano) Abiusi. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and MVCC. He also participated in Job Related Education Courses. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, James honorably served his country from 1958-1961 stationed in Spain. His duties included being a sharpshooter and part of the first company to train guard dogs from Germany. On October 29, 1983 he married the former Carol Ann Rzotkiewicz with whom he shared an absolutely wonderful relationship, a marriage of 36 years that was a blessing to both of them.
Jim was employed by the Business Services Company where he served as Assistant Vice-President. His stellar work ethic yielded him a promotion to Corporation Vice-President, the position he held until the company was bought out by Ikon. Jim retired in July of 1999.
A gentle man in all aspects of his life, Jim always had a smile upon his face and embraced all of his life's endeavors with dignity and energy. A meticulous and monumentally funny man, Jim had the lightness of heart to laugh at his own jokes!
Throughout his life, he enjoyed the sports of hunting and fishing. He regularly met his "men friends" for coffee at various Dunkin' Donuts, as well as his "Monday night" group of pitch friends.
Jim is survived by his cherished wife and best friend Carol; his son, Scott J. Abiusi; and his sister, Judy Abiusi and Jerry Shannon. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Stella Rzotkiewicz; brother-in-law, Guy Rzotkiewicz and Debbie Schepsis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Patrick Castelli; sister-in-law, Judy Barbrie; his beloved nieces and nephews, Kim and Victor Costanza, and Mike Castelli; Nick and Paula Abiusi and their children Whitney, Rocco, and Rachel; Dr. Lori and Tony Mazza and their children Joey and Jacob; Rob and Dr. Angela Abiusi and their children Alec, and Alicia; goddaughter, Kristin Joy; cousins; lifelong friends Peter Greco, Frank Mondi, and Dan Loconti. He was predeceased by his brother, Rocco S. Abiusi; and his father-in-law, Walter Rzotkiewicz.
Carol is grateful to the staff of the Abraham House in Rome for the love and compassion they shared with Jim the last several days of his life. In recognition of their kindness, and in lieu of floral offerings, contributions may be made to the Abraham House in Rome, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440 or online at https://www.theabrahamhouse.org/abraham-house-rome/. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Among the many friends Jim had culminated in his lifetime, to the very end Rich Silverman visited Jim with a cup of Dunkin' coffee and a Boston Cream Donut.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Jim's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Sunday at 4:00 at the funeral home with Military Honors conferred. Interment in St. Stanislaus BM & St. Casimir Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019