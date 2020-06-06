James Paul Varieur 1942 - 2020
CLINTON - James Paul Varieur, 78, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his loving daughter at his side.
He was born on April 2, 1942 to the late Roy and Jane Corr Varieur and was a graduate of New Hartford High School.
Jim proudly served his country with the United States Air Force and on March 11, 1967, was united in marriage with Marian Lansing.
He worked in the flooring industry for most of his career, starting with managing Carpet World and retired from Compass Flooring Solutions several years ago.
Jim was very civic minded and was active with the New Hartford Grievance Board, was a poll coordinator with the Oneida County Board of Elections and was active in the Applewood Community Residents Club.
He was an avid golfer and lifelong hockey fan and will be missed by his longtime golf partners and friends, Tom Kent and Mike Dyer.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Marian; his children, Janet and Mark Bartlett, of Sauquoit, Michael and Roxanne Roberts, of Utica, Jeffrey and Erika Roberts, of Huntsville, AL and Jim W. and Kimberly Varieur, of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Stephen, Kevin and Carli Bartlett, Ashlynne, Madison, Lansing and Connor Varieur, Jillia Messick, Jeffery Aaron Roberts, Abigail Roberts and Savannah Arora; and three great-grandchildren, with another on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Joe and Rene Varieur, of New Hartford; his sister, Ann and Michael LeClair, of Myrtle Beach, SC; his sisters-in-law, Janet Lansing, of Clark Mills and Emily Lansing, of Clinton; as well as many special nieces and nephews, the Lansing Clan and many good friends and neighbors.
He was predeceased by his brother, John; and his brother-in-law, Roger Lansing.
Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to the 4th floor staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, including Kathy, Ashley and the palliative care team, Airanna and Laurie, for all of their compassion and to Ross Kerska at the Pines for his unique, personal caring dedication.
Those so wishing, please make donations in Jim's name to the Make A Wish Foundation (www.wish.org) or the Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
To view Jim's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
