James R. Bogan 1938 - 2019
WATERVILLE - James R. Bogan, 80, of Bogan Rd., passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Waterville Residential Care Center surrounded by family and friends.
He was born December 5, 1938, in Utica, a son of the late Francis and Dorothy Head Bogan. He grew up on the family farm in Waterville, in an era he once described as a time of rustic simplicity and gladness. It was during this time that he developed the love of simple abundance and the natural world that would influence him so heavily throughout the course of his life. Whether it was stories of day to day life on the farm, or nights spent out under the stars, days spent on the trap lines, or maybe even a little assorted mischief with his siblings, The Kane Boys or The Bradbury's, Jim's memories of these halcyon days were the clearest window into his soul.
Jim graduated from Waterville School and would go on to MVCC, where he studied drafting. Upon graduation he would ply his trade as a draftsman for General Electric. A specialist in microcircuit design he would go on to have a career as a contractor for several companies across the country, concluding with ICL. Jim was then a Bus Driver for the Clinton School District, worked as a handyman at local churches and finally he took on a job as a painter, working mostly on the exteriors of local houses. It was here that he would meet "The Painter Boys", whose lifelong friendships, frequent visits and the occasional "woodchuck roast", would provide him with wonderful moments. It was an authentic camaraderie forged by laughter and a love of life.
Jim was married to the former Nancy Lamaitis, of Waterville, a union that would produce his greatest pride and joy, a daughter, Eve. Stories of her growing up on the family land whilst he built the cabin in which they would live are amongst his fondest memories.
Jim was an avid writer and would go on to publish several books covering an array of topics that mirrored his vivid imagination and never-ending quest for knowledge. The work he was proudest of was Big Creek Valley. It was here he was able to recall memories of his formative years and the essential early experience that he hoped resonated and evoked something in us all, of that special time in our lives.
Those of us who were lucky enough to spend time visiting Jim at his home throughout the years will have much to reflect on. Happenstance intersections of people from all walks of life would converge at Jim's table and soon come to realize that even though our feet were planted firmly on the ground, the topics of conversation were only bound by the limits of our imagination.
He was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church in Waterville, an avid visitor, and ardent supporter of our Public Library, a member of the Waterville Historical Society, The Carter Center and several philanthropic organizations that championed Native American youth.
Surviving are his daughter, Eve Wittenmyer, of CA; a sister, Clare Abrams and Charlie Wilcox, of Waterville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mary Whaley, Bill Vetter, Jim and Jeanne Kellog and Fran Alsheimer, a fellow old hivernant and kindred spirit. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy; his parents; and brothers, Thomas and Donald Bogan.
In keeping with his wishes, Jim will be returning to the homestead. There are no services or calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc., 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY 13480.
A celebration of life is planned for the spring, strong message to follow.
For those wishing to honor Jim's memory, when you can, surround yourself with those you love the most and tell stories of happy times spent together.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019