James R. Bonanza 1931 - 2019
N. UTICA - Mr. James R. Bonanza, age 88, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community of NY with his family by his side.
Born in Utica on January 30, 1931, James was the son of the late Joseph and Laura (Pflanz) Bonanza. He was raised and educated locally. On June 25, 1954 he married the former Dolores Roberts with whom he shared an inseparable, loving relationship for 65 years.
Jim was retired from Kelsey-Hayes/Utica Corporation where he worked for many years as a Machinist. He was a very humble man and was known as a hard worker throughout his life. Love for his family was primary on every level, and his happiest moments were when his family gathered around him. His grandchildren were special and a beloved part of his life. He took pride in the appearance of his home and when he became unable to do so, his son-in-law David willingly fulfilled those responsibilities extremely well. Jim was of the Catholic faith.
James is survived by his wife, Dolores; his daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Christopher Taraska, Lori and David Grimaldi, and Cindy Gottuso; grandchildren, Robert and Dasha Taraska; Ashley and Tim McAleer, Alyssa Grimaldi; and Cynthia and Brian Donovan; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Taraska; McKenzie Rose McAleer; and Brian, and Brayden Donovan. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Ida Bonanza, Frances Bonanza, Robert "Bob" Roberts, John "Jackie" Roberts, and Jean and Jack Jackson. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Olive "Lee" Bonanza, Charles and Theresa Bonanza, Joseph "Snooky Bonanza, Jr., and Robert "Bob" Bonanza, Sr.; sisters, Corinne Bonanza, Patricia Lavier, and Janice Hawelka; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Roberts.
The family extends their appreciation to the staff of the Masonic Care Community/Woodgate Household, especially Nancy, Maida, Stephanie, and Robin for their compassion, kindness, and understanding.
Jim's family commemorated his life at a private time. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which will commence on Tuesday morning, October 8, at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the service.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019