James R. Comenale 1939 - 2019

Owner of C & C Collision

UTICA - James R. Comenale, 79, passed away peacefully at the Presbyterian Home for CNY on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Jim was born in Utica on August 8, 1939, to the late Ralph and Lily (Whitaker) Comenale. He was a graduate of New York Mills High School. On January 28, 1961, Jim married Carol A. Percacciante in Sacred Heart Church. He was the owner of C&C Collision in Marcy.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time in Old Forge, whether on the Fulton Chain of Lakes or on snowmobile trails, he was always the leader of the pack. Jim was a great friend to everyone he knew.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; daughter, Tammy (Richard) Surprenant; son, Mark Comenale; grandchildren, Adriana (Andrew) Benkwitt, Andrew Surprenant and his girlfriend, Megan Bush, Paul Comenale and his girlfriend, Laura Williamson, and Kayla (Colin) Hulser; great-grandson, Benson; sister, Barbara (Richard) Boxall; brothers, Robert (Rosemary) Comenale, John (Amelia) Comenale and Charles (Aleida) Frazier; daughter-in-law, Debbie Koscinski; brothers-in-law, Frank (Laura Bedford) Percacciante and John (Diane) Zdanowicz. He also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews and special pet, Bella. Jim was predeceased by sisters-in-law, Rosie Marie Percacciante and Linda Zdanowicz.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation at 6 p.m.

The Comenale family would like to thank the staff of the Presbyterian Home for CNY, especially Cedar Unit, for the care and compassion shown Jim during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Jim's name may be made to the Presbyterian Home Patient Activity Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019