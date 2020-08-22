James R. Dundon, Jr. 1949 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mr. James R. Dundon, Jr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome, with his loving wife by his side.
James was born in Utica, on October 28, 1949, the son of James and Audrey (Kamauf) Dundon. James proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. On August 12, 1996, James was united in marriage with Linda Garramone. He was a member of American Legion Utica Post 229, N. Utica and was an avid NY Yankees fan.
Mr. Dundon is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his father, James Dundon and his wife, Elva; one sister, Shirley Pratt and her husband, Chris; two brothers, Michael Dundon and his wife, Joey and Scot Dundon; one nephew, Shawn; his mother-in-law, Fran Garramone; two sisters-in-law, Michelle (Sal) and Pam; one brother-in-law, Bob; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Audrey; and father-in-law, Joe.
In keeping with James' wishes, there are no calling hours or services.
Those wishing to make a donation in James' memory, please consider the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Mr. Dundon's family wishes to thank the staff at the Abraham House, Rome, for their wonderful care and compassion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.