|
|
James R. Hall 1949 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - James R. Hall, 70, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Siegenthaler Center in New Hartford.
He was born on September 10, 1949, in Utica, the son of Arnold and Charmaine (Hughes) Hall. Jim was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and then earned a bachelor's degree from Utica College. He was employed as an accountant with H & R Block and then with Mohawk Valley Hospital Supply, both in Utica.
Jimmy was a teller of tales with a special knack for narrating Hall family history. He could regale an audience with facts and figures regardless of whether those facts and figures were accurate or not. Such was the beauty of his art. He was loved and he will be missed.
Surviving are his brothers, Richard (Christine) Hall, Whitesboro, Daniel Hall, Utica, John (Carla) Hall, Long Island; sister-in-law, Suzanne Hall; step-brothers, James, Arthur and David Tooker; step-sisters, Joanne Rosko, Theresa Preston, Janice Malavesic and Ellen Haigis; nieces and nephews, Jason (Brenda) Hall, Adam (Laura) Hall, Katherine (Brian) Hall, Shannon (Mark) Williams, Heather Briggs, Thomas Hall, Kerri Hall, Loomis Hall; and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, David Hall.
Jim's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Siegenthaler Center for their compassion and for the dignity with which they treated Jimmy in his final days. To the nurses at Siegenthaler: The work you do matters. Your care did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Thank you.
Due to the current health conditions and keeping with the recommendations with the CDC and National Bureau of Funeral Directors, services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Jim's name may be made to Siegenthaler Center at hospicecareinc.org, the Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave., Port Chester, NY 10573, or to the , 110 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020