Home

POWERED BY

Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 521-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tanury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tanury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Tanury Obituary
James Tanury 1924 - 2020
BIRMINGHAM, MI - James Tanury, of Birmingham, MI, owner of the engineering company, James Tanury & Associates, passed away on March 8, 2020 at age 96.
James Tanury (Samuel James Tanury) was born in Utica, NY, on February 4, 1924. He was the second son of James and Alma Tanury, Lebanese immigrants.
He grew up in Utica, NY and graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1942, joined the army and served 3 years in WW2. Afterwards, he moved to San Francisco, where he enrolled at the University of California Berkley using the G.I. Bill.
In 1948, he married Irene Ciocca, also from Utica, NY. They were married for 59 years until she passed away in 2007. They had three children, Bryan, Sharon and Steve.
After graduating from UC Berkley in 1949 with a Mechanical Engineering Degree, he moved to Ann Arbor, MI. He worked for Kaiser Motors at the Willow Run plant and, afterwards, their engine plant in Detroit.
In 1952, he moved to Birmingham, MI and in 1963, at the age of 39, he formed his own engineering and design company, James Tanury and Associates. The company provided design services to the Big Three as well as local tool builders. With hard work, dedication and sacrifice, James Tanury & Associates grew to employ more than 180 process engineers and tool designers.
James Tanury was a true entrepreneur. He had a strong and independent personality that was reflected in his business and in his personal life. He will be remembered by the many people who worked with him, his extended family members and by his friends who were touched by his kindness, his help and his guidance.
He will be missed by his immediate family - his three children, Bryan, Sharon and Steve; their spouses, Ester, Eldon and Janet; his five grandchildren, David, Jason, Katy, Jon and Lisa; and his two great-grandchildren, Finn and Kedzie.
Please share a memory of James at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -