James V. Monaghan 1948 - 2020
CLINTON - James V. "Jim" Monaghan, 72, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home.
Jim was born on January 30, 1948, in Utica, NY, the son of Willard and Doris (Clark) Monaghan. He was raised and educated in Clinton and a graduate of Clinton Central High School. Jim then spent his career working for the Clinton School System. He will be remembered as a hard-working, blue-collar man. Jim was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church, Clinton. He greatly enjoyed his time with his great-nieces and great-nephews, who thought of him like a surrogate grandfather.
Jim is survived by two nephews and their spouses, Patrick and Zenna Monaghan, Clinton and Kevin and Marion Monaghan, VA; a niece and her spouse, Katie and Richard Desantis, VA; a sister-in-law, Sue Monaghan, Clinton; as well as eight great-nephews and great-nieces, Thomas and Zane Monaghan, Emmerson, Owen, Kendal, and Tye Monaghan, Joey and Nick Desantis. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Monaghan.
Mr. Monaghan's funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Those wishing may donate to the American Diabetes Association or to Clinton Youth Hockey in Jim's memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.