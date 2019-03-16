|
James W. "Jimm" Mineo 1971 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. James W. "Jimm" Mineo, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Upstate Medical University Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Utica on August 24, 1971, Jimm is the son of Jack A. Mineo and the late Sheila (Graham) Mineo. Raised and educated in Whitesboro, Jimm furthered his studies at SUNY Plattsburgh where he received a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He completed his post-grad education by earning a Master's Degree in Human Resources from Empire College. On November 18, 2000 he married the former Carrie A. Crossland with whom he shared a loving and devoted marriage of 18 years.
Jimm was employed at The Hartford Insurance Group where he had recently been promoted from a Senior Underwriter position to a Middle Market Center Express Team Underwriter. A true family man, he was a loving and supportive husband and father who always had his wife and children's best interests at heart. Jimm was an extremely loyal person and everyone in his circle knew there was nothing he wouldn't do for them, even during his last days. The memories his loved ones have of all the festivals, holiday gatherings, and family celebrations they shared are priceless. Jimm was blessed with a quick wit, a boundless sense of humor, and was intuitive beyond his years. He loved antique dealing and enjoyed a pastime of 'picking' with his dad. Through the years, he and his brothers enjoyed watching pro wrestling and were avid fans of anything Star Wars. He enthusiastically collected Sci-Fi memorabilia and had a special adoration for anything Walt Disney. Jimm was a member of the Elks Club, The Officer Suds Club, and served as the committee chairman for Boy Scouts Troop 111. He practiced his Catholic faith at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Jimm is survived by his wife, Carrie; his children, Kristopher A. Jones, and Jack W. Mineo; his father, Jack A. Mineo; and his brothers, Christopher Mineo (Jenny DeRocco), and Bobby Mineo. He also leaves his aunts and uncles; beloved nieces and nephews, Isaiah, Autumn, and Benny Mineo; and Madison Crossland; cousins, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Donna Crossland; sister-in-law, Wendy Crossland; and his best friend, Scott Holbrook.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Jimm's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Joseph Salerno. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019