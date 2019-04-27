|
James Walter Ring
CLINTON - James Walter Ring, 90, passed away on April 27, 2019.
Jim was born in Worcester, NY. He graduated from Hamilton College in 1951 and received his PhD from the University of Rochester. He then returned to Clinton to teach at Hamilton College in the Physics department for 46 years, until his retirement in 2003. Jim was a devoted professor whose students joined him in many of his research projects. Known for his concern for the environment and his support for renewable energy, he opposed fracking and consistently raised the alarm about climate change. At Hamilton, he was also a fierce advocate for the faculty and the students. He enjoyed painting and playing tennis in the summer and x-country skiing in the winter.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty; his son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Flo and grandson, Angus; his brother, Connie, of Alexandria, VA; his brother, Gordon, of Honolulu, HI. James was predeceased by his sister, Barbara, of Jamestown.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019