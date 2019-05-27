James Weber Tarkowski 1957 - 2019

UTICA/PALM COAST, FL - Mr. James Weber Tarkowski, 61, of Palm Coast, FL, and Utica, passed away on May 15, 2019, at his home in FL, after a long battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side.

James was born in Utica on October 20, 1957, the son of Stanley and Mary (Moore) Tarkowski, and received his education in Utica Schools. Jim honorably served in the US Navy from 1976-1981. On May 16, 2016, Jim was united in marriage with Jacqueline "Jackie" Wilcox. Jim was a roofer by trade for 27 years, retiring from the Roofers Union #195. He was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 6001 in Yorkville. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and his greatest joy was his grandbabies.

Mr. Tarkowski is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Jenna Tarkowski and Mathew "Chewy" and Tecia Tarkowski; three stepchildren, Candace, Christopher and his wife, Helena, and James; nine cherished grandchildren, Addison, Suttyn, Aryana, Nolyn, Holly, Tara, Zachary, Aaron and Nathan; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Liz Rosato and her companion, Tom, and Karen and Bob Thierry; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Patrick and Cathy Tarkowski, John Tarkowski, Stanley Tarkowski and his companion, Rosie, and Vickie Tarkowski; in-laws, Marlene and Edmond Kolis, Thomas Hart and Shirley Hart; as well as many nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Vreeland. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Mary, and a brother, Michael "Skeeter" Tarkowski.

Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Utica Elks Club #33, 1315 Champlin Ave., Yorkville.

