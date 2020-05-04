James "Slater" Whitaker
AUBURNDALE - Mr. James "Slater" Whitaker, age 66, a resident of Auburndale, FL, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by his family.
Mr. Whitaker was born on August 5, 1953, in Constableville, NY, to William and Dolores June (Maikranz) Whitaker. He was an Auburndale resident since 2016 coming from Utica, NY. He was a retired Maintenance Supervisor for the New York Department of Corrections for 25 years and also worked as a Barber for 15 years, both in New York. James grew up in New York; he and his family spent summers in Lake Floodwood in the Adirondacks, having a wonderful time and enjoying the lake. He liked fishing, hunting, playing golf and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Whitaker, Jr.; and sister, Lydia Flansburg.
James is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, JoAnn Saponari Whitaker, of Auburndale, FL; two daughters, Danielle Hotz and her husband, Nicholas, of Albany, NY and Samantha Galliher and her husband, Mathew, of Clinton, NY; two brothers, Mark Whitaker, of Whitesboro, NY and Michael Whitaker and his wife, Beverly, of Groveland, FL; sister, Cheryl Webb, of Kingston, NH; brother-in-law, John Saponari, Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Sycamore, IL; sister-in-law, Shelly Whitaker, of Poland, NY; and four grandchildren, Cameron, Charlotte, Gwenyth and Elaina.
There will be a Celebration of James's Life at a later date.
Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL 33823 (863) 967-1167.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
