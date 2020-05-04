James "Slater" Whitaker
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Slater" Whitaker 1953 - 2020
AUBURNDALE - Mr. James "Slater" Whitaker, age 66, a resident of Auburndale, FL, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by his family.
Mr. Whitaker was born on August 5, 1953, in Constableville, NY, to William and Dolores June (Maikranz) Whitaker. He was an Auburndale resident since 2016 coming from Utica, NY. He was a retired Maintenance Supervisor for the New York Department of Corrections for 25 years and also worked as a Barber for 15 years, both in New York. James grew up in New York; he and his family spent summers in Lake Floodwood in the Adirondacks, having a wonderful time and enjoying the lake. He liked fishing, hunting, playing golf and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Whitaker, Jr.; and sister, Lydia Flansburg.
James is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, JoAnn Saponari Whitaker, of Auburndale, FL; two daughters, Danielle Hotz and her husband, Nicholas, of Albany, NY and Samantha Galliher and her husband, Mathew, of Clinton, NY; two brothers, Mark Whitaker, of Whitesboro, NY and Michael Whitaker and his wife, Beverly, of Groveland, FL; sister, Cheryl Webb, of Kingston, NH; brother-in-law, John Saponari, Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Sycamore, IL; sister-in-law, Shelly Whitaker, of Poland, NY; and four grandchildren, Cameron, Charlotte, Gwenyth and Elaina.
There will be a Celebration of James's Life at a later date.
Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL 33823 (863) 967-1167.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
5 entries
May 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss! Prayers for you all I grew up next door to Slater and his family. Sincerest condolences.
Kathy Faccioli
Neighbor
May 4, 2020
JoAnn and family, we are so sorry to hear about Jimmy. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless......Rick and Marlene Ruskey
Marlene Ruskey
Friend
May 4, 2020
Condolences & Prayers for your family
Kurt White
Friend
May 4, 2020
I am so sorry Whit is gone. My prayer go out to his family. I worked with Whit at Mohawk for as long as Whit worked there. He will be missed.
Patrick Collins
Friend
May 4, 2020
To Mark, Mike and Sheryl, my sincere condolences and deepest sympathy for your loss, God Bless.
Vincent Sbarra
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved