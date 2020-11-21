James William FitzSimons 1949 - 2020
NEWPORT - James William FitzSimons, 71, peacefully passed away at his home in Newport, on November 20, 2020. He was blessed to have his family living close by to surround him with love and comfort, especially during his final days.
Jim (also known as JimFitz, Fitz or Fitzy to his close friends) was born on January 21, 1949, to the late James and Agnes (Bandel) FitzSimons, in Little Falls. His father sadly passed away at age 37, leaving Aggie and their three children behind. Aggie later married Thomas Murphy and they eventually moved to Middleville.
Jim graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1966. The highlight of his school years was making the first touchdown on the WCV Jr/Sr High School football field. After graduation, he attended the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. His work career was varied. While working at the Marine Midland Bank in Middleville, two masked gunmen came in and robbed the bank. Jim was thankful when he and others were locked in the bank vault. He spent years working as a parts manager in local Ford dealerships, before pursuing a career as a psychiatric nurse after graduating from MVCC. Through his kind spirit, caring nature and love of people, he provided comfort to those he cared for.
Jim married Rosemary Murphy at the Murphy farm in Fairfield, on August 14, 1976. He appreciated the friendships that developed with the extended Murphy and Maxwell families. Together, Rosemary and Jim raised two children on West Street in Newport. Jim was so proud of them both and happy to have them both move back as neighbors! Carrie also became a nurse. She used her skills to lovingly ensure his medical needs were met as his illness progressed. Christopher and his wife, Kaylin, moved home from New York City in 2018. They purchased and renovated The Town Tavern on Main Street. Jim spent many happy hours with friends and family there. He surely would have wanted an Irish wake at the TT if times were different. As he became more challenged with COPD, he loved the freedom of driving his mobility scooter around town to visit friends and stop at the TT along the way. He appropriately named his scooter "Bob" after Bob Dylan, his favorite musician.
Jim was a friend to all and enjoyed many lifelong friendships, good pitch games and cold beer. He had a special bond with his brother, David. The two of them had many adventures together that caused more than a few grey hairs for their mother and made good memories as they aged. Jim and his granddaughter, Cameron, also had a special bond. He provided her with unconditional love. She was not shy about telling her grandmother that she loved her, but she loved her Bapa best! Jim also loved daily visits from his grandson, Landon, these last 18 months as he watched him developed from a tiny baby to a busy boy full of FitzSimons' zest for life. Jim, Rosemary and Cameron became vagabonds when they purchased a motor home in 2015. During the next five summers they traveled almost 60,000 miles across the US and the Canadian Maritimes. Treasured memories were created as they enjoyed at least 30 of our national parks, lakeshores and seashores - roaming from sea to shining sea.
Additional survivors include his mother-in-law, Helen Murphy, along with Rosemary's seven siblings, spouses and their families. Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sandra VanDyke; as well as his father-in-law, Robert Murphy; and brothers-in-law, Robert Kelleher and Joseph Kowalewski.
There are no calling hours and a private memorial service will take place at Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Memorials may be made to Kuyahoora Valley Food Pantry, P.O. Box 303, Newport, NY 13416 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
