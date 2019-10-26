|
|
James William Struve 1932 - 2019
CHARLESTON, SC - James William Struve, 86, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 24, 2019.
James was born December 14, 1932, in Utica, son of the late Carl Struve and Isabelle McIntosh Struve. He attended high school at Utica Free Academy and graduated in 1952. He also attended Mohawk Valley Community College where he received his Associates degree. James was a Navy veteran and served as a Submariner during the Korean War. James worked for Harron Cable TV, the Savings Bank of Utica and Utica School District. He was a member of American Legion and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Utica. In his downtime he enjoyed golfing and camping.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Struve, of Charleston, SC and Steven Paul Struve, of Summerville, SC; grandchild, Michael Steven Struve; and great-grandchildren, Leonora and Kyllian Struve. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jane Elizabeth Struve.
All services will be out of town. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 222 Genesee Street, Utica, NY, 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019