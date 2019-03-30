Jamie Lee "Birdie" Keach 1987 - 2019

UTICA - Jamie L. Keach, 32, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born on February 13, 1987, in Utica, the daughter of Glenn and Michele (Jones) Keach. Jamie was a graduate of Waterville High School and received a certificate to become a licensed massage therapist. She was employed with several local restaurants, including Zebb's Deluxe Grill & Bar as a server/bartender.

Jamie was a very loving mother, daughter, sister and a free spirited dear friend to anyone she came in contact with. She enjoyed collecting shells, rocks and driftwood and was very talented at making jewelry. Jamie had a great love and appreciation for animals, large and small. She had a passion to help any animals in need, especially a particularly feisty squirrel that she taught to climb trees. Jamie enjoyed spending time up north at the family camp at Hyde Lake, Theresa, NY, and listening to music and attending concerts.

Surviving are her best friend and beloved son, Jordan Douglas Keach; parents, Glenn and Michele Jones Keach; sister, Brandy Keach; brother, Glenn Keach, II; paternal grandparents, Ron and Marylou Keach; special niece, Lilly Ann Keach; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Chipper and Tina Jones, and paternal grandmother, Lucille Hoole.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Monday from 2-5 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 5 p.m.

Remembrances in Jamie's name may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

