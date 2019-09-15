|
Jane A. Kara 1923 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Jane A. Kara, 96, a resident of the Masonic Care Community in Utica, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Nursing Home.
Jane was born in Utica on July 6, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Mehalic) Zalocha. She was raised and educated in Utica and attended Proctor High School. On January 2, 1947, Jane was united in marriage with Chester A. Kara at St. Stanislaus Church in Utica, a devoted union of 21 years until Chester's death in 1968. At one time, Jane was employed with American Emblem, later General Electric Company and for many years, was owner and operator of the Kitlas Restaurant in Frankfort. Jane was a parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Church in Utica and most recently, Holy Trinity Church in Utica. In her younger years, Jane enjoyed bowling. She was also an avid Bingo player and enjoyed traveling to various casinos.
Mrs. Kara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Janet Kara, of Frankfort; two cherished granddaughters whom she loved dearly, Sonya Kara and her boyfriend, Zak, of New Hampshire and Hope Kara, of Frankfort; two sisters, Helen Bazan, of FL and Virginia Pieloch, of N. Utica; sister-in-law, Frances Zalocha; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends, especially her dear friend, Ellie Selwach. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Harry Stanimer; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Joseph Zalocha, Jr. and Edward and Elaine Zalocha; two brothers-in-law, Henry Bazan and Daniel Pieloch, Sr.; and two special nephews, Dennis Bazan and Daniel Pieloch, Jr.
Mrs. Kara's funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 12:00 noon at Holy Trinity Church, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Whitesboro. Calling hours for family and friends are Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Masonic Care Community or Holy Trinity Church in Jane's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kara's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Masonic Care Community, especially the Woodgate Household, for the loving care and compassion you provided to Jane.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019