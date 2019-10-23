|
|
Jane A. Kosuda 1930 - 2019
WHITESBORO/WEST UTICA - Jane A. Kosuda, 89, of Whitesboro and formerly of West Utica, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center.
She was born on June 10, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Marszalek) Krauza. Jane graduated from Holy Trinity School and St. Francis De Sales High School (1948). At Holy Trinity Church, on July 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to Joseph S. Kosuda. A blessed union, filled with much love and mutual devotion for more than 39 years, until Joseph's passing on November 7, 1993.
Jane was a loving, caring, wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing was more important to her than family which we felt every day of our lives. We could not have been more blessed. She took life a minute at a time, nothing ever really stressed her, or wore her out. She was tough when she needed to be, but always with a mild, gentle and kind demeanor. She accepted all others without any judgement. Mom met each day without expectation and let everyone and everything unfold as it would. She was the opposite of wanting to be in control. She rejoiced in every small, positive event in her life and in the good fortune of others. Never pessimistic, her light shined so bright and it will never dim as it lives in us and in our memory of her. We love you... Our hero, our angel, our mom.
Jane's faith was paramount. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Church volunteering a great deal of her time to many church groups and organizations. She was an active participant in the Church Choir, Combined Mixed Choir of CNY and the Morning Rosary Group. Jane was a longtime member of the Kopernik Memorial Association where she served as 2nd Vice President for 15 years, a member of the Pulaski Association, Polish Mountaineers (Gorale) Circle 16, the Lutnia Women's Choir and the Ladies Auxiliary John Robak Post. She was the recipient of the Joseph P. Furgol Award for her outstanding commitment to the Polish Community and commended for her work from the Ambassador of Poland for the Foundation of Central European Culture. Jane volunteered for more than 24 years at the Guild of St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
An outstanding seamstress, she gave much of her time assisting with the sewing needs of many organizations, family and friends. She enjoyed supporting her children's various activities making costumes for the Blessed Sacrament Drama Club (Syracuse) for 18 years, Holy Trinity Youth Group and Polish Heritage Dancers. She and her daughter won an award from the NYS Council of the Arts for costuming Alice in Wonderland. She loved gardening and was a friend to animals of all kinds.
Jane is survived by her children, Joanne (Michael) Kosuda-Warner, Janet (John) Kosuda-Dwyer, Valerie (Joseph) Elacqua, Joseph (Cindy) Kosuda and Virginia (Peter) Franco. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Julia Warner, Sophia and Jake Elacqua, Joseph Dwyer, Luke and Madison Kosuda, and Mathew and Alaina Franco. She also leaves her Godchildren, Tom Swider, Marcia Krauza-Martin and Caz Krauza; many loving nephews and nieces from the Swider, Krauza, Kosuda families and special nieces, Marge Wallace, Carolyn Stimson and Marysia Codispoti. She is survived by a special cousin, Mary Skorulski. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Sue and Irene Kosuda. She was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley (Stella) Krauza and Casmir (Ella) Krauza; and her sisters, Sr. Mary of the Angels (Sophie) and Agnes (Edward) Swider; her in-laws, Stephanie (Harold) Anderson, Walter (Gwen) Kosuda and Chester and Edward Kosuda. Jane was also predeceased by her nephews and nieces, Stanley, Scott and Suzanne Krauza, Robert Kosuda, George, John and Harold Anderson and Richard Wallace.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 10:00 a.m., from the Dimbleby Funeral Home, 40 Main Street in Whitesboro and at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church in Utica, where a Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity Church, The Holy Trinity Youth Group, or the Kopernik Memorial Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019