Jane A. Murphy 1949 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Jane A. Murphy, 70, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
She was born on September 14, 1949, in Boonville, NY, a daughter of the late Frederic and Helen (Sobolewski) Anna. She was a 1967 graduate of Adirondack Central Schools and a graduate of the Utica School of Commerce.
On May 14, 1974, in Boonville at St. Joseph's Church, she was united in marriage to Richard A. Murphy, a blessed union of over 45 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mrs. Murphy was employed with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center as an EEG Technician and later accepted a position with St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Liverpool and when she returned to the area she attended St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
She will be remembered by her loving husband and family as a kindhearted person who loved her family immensely. She was an avid Syracuse Basketball fan.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by her beloved husband, Richard A. Murphy, of New Hartford. She also leaves her siblings, Mary Getman, of Lowville, Edward Anna, of Albany and Carol LaTeer, of Clinton; also many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Ellen (Charles) Brady, of Utica.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020