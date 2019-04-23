|
Jane B. (Misiaszek) DeMarche 1931 - 2019
Loving Mother and Grandmother
WHITESBORO - Jane B. (Misiaszek) DeMarche, 88, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019.
She was born in New York Mills, on April 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Bertha and Barney Szczygiel. Jane received her education at New York Mills Schools and then attended BOCES, where she received her degree in Nursing. She was married to Ralph Misiaszek; Mr. Misiaszek passed away in 2016. She was a Charge Nurse at Eden Park Nursing Home for many years. She was a dedicated nurse and enjoyed helping others. Jane was a loyal member of St. Mary's Church.
There are many things Jane enjoyed doing; she enjoyed gardening, playing at the Casino, listening to country music, crocheting and of course, her IPad.
Survivors include her children, Ron (Rhea) Misiaszek, Utica, Jean Davis and good friend, Rick Davis, Arizona, Paul (Karen) Misiaszek, Marcy, JoAnn (Robert) Boser, Tampa, Tammy Jane (Jon) Hughes, Utica and David Misiaszek and fiancée, Sue Morris, Utica. One of her biggest joys in life was her 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also left to mourn Jane, is her dearest friend, Dolores (Delo) Peckham, together they went on a lot of adventures; and also her good friends, Laurie, Florence and Tina, they shared a lot of good times together. Jane was predeceased by her three sons, Gary, Jamie and Richard Misiaszek; and her late husband, Edmund DeMarche, III; her siblings, Alexander (Wally) and Barney Szczygiel and Irene Andreski; along with her good friends, Leroy Muresh and Ursula LaFleure.
Her funeral will be held, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, N.Y. Mills, with burial in St. Stanislaus St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. In keeping with Jane's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., N.Y. Mills.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019