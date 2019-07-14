|
|
Jane C. Davis 1923 - 2019
BOUCKVILLE - Jane C. Davis, 95, a lifelong resident of Bouckville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Crouse Community Center.
She was born on November 5, 1923, in Knoxboro, the only child of the late Glenn A. and Gladys Irene Perry Clark. Jane was a graduate of Madison High School. On January 19, 1947, at the Madison Baptist Church, Jane married Bernard J. Davis. Their loving union lasted over 63 years until Bernard's passing in 2010. Jane worked alongside her husband, Bernard, who was the US Postmaster of Bouckville. They operated the post office from their home and Jane had spent thirty years as postal clerk. She retired in 1985.
She is survived by her children, Dorenda (Dan) Koehl, of Morrisville, and Dolores (Andrew) Fliss, of Sparta, NJ; a special sister-in-law, Nancy Davis, of Schenectady; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Aaron Clarke (Kari) Fliss and their new seven week old baby, Isaac Clarke Fliss, of Sparta, Mitchell Davis Fliss, of Bloomfield, NJ, Cory (Ro) Lamb and their children, Corianna, Ciara and Connor, of Grove City, OH, Craig (Kelly) Lamb and their children, Desmond and Evan, of Rochester, Shawn Davis and his companion, Patty Alberding, and his children, Morgan and Selena, of Waterville, Cindy (Steve) Murphy Davis and their daughter, Ava, of Skaneateles, Tina (Paul) Sykes and their sons, Casey and Max, of Oriskany Falls, Donnie Davis, of Lumberton, NC, and Daniel Davis; a special cousin, Sandy Beach, of Binghamton; and a special friend and neighbor, Claire Feldeisen, of Bouckville.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bernard; her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Yolanda Davis; her stepfather, Walter E. Parker; and a brother-in-law, Richard Davis.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Interment took place in Madison Village Cemetery. A Celebration of Jane's Life did follow at the Madison Legion-Historical Society.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.
To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
aulfuneralhome.net" target="_new" rel="nofollow">waulfuneralhome.net.
Donations may be made in Jane's name to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, 7138 Sutherland Dr., Canastota, New York 13032.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 14 to July 18, 2019