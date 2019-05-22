Home

Jane Cowley 1951 - 2019
UTICA - Jane Cowley, 68, passed away on May 12, 2019.
She was born in Utica on February 9, 1951, the daughter of Frank and Maria Raczek Machowski and attended local schools.
Her survivors include her children, Diane Brown and David Dade; her daughter, Christine and Michael Snell, of VA, Kathleen and Terry Smith, of Yorkville and Carl Cowley, of Utica; Grandchildren, Christopher and his partner, Elizabeth, Conner and Nora, Jennifer and Brian, Michael Nicole and Steven; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Holly. Also included are her brothers, Thaddeus (Janice), of Remsen and Suzanne McBee and Jeffrey, of FL.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Avenue, Utica.
