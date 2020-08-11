Jane E. Hyde 1935 - 2020
MOHAWK - Miss Jane E. Hyde, 84, passed away on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer.
Jane was born in Mohawk, NY, on November 22, 1935, the daughter of the late James Arthur and Hilda I. (Anderson) Hyde. She was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1953 and after graduation, attended Union College School of Nursing and she graduated from there in 1956.
Jane began her career as a Registered Nurse and was employed by Albany Medical Center until her retirement in 1986. She then worked part-time at the Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, Ilion and also as a tax-collector for the town of German Flatts for five years.
She was a dedicated member of the Mohawk Reformed Church since 1951 and volunteered there for many years. She was a member of the Mohawk American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the Herkimer County Historical Society. Jane enjoyed membership with Albany Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Association.
She liked gardening and knitting and just loved her pets.
Jane is survived by her sisters, Katherine Smith and her husband, Warren, of Colorado and Donna Markey and her husband, James, of Mohawk; her sister-in-law, Jean Hyde, of Mohawk; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Robert N. Hyde.
Memorial services for Jane will be held sometime this fall, to be announced, at Mohawk Reformed Church, with Rev. Brian Engle and Chaplin Ken Palmer, officiating. Friends and relatives will be able to attend this service and the graveside cemetery service at Mohawk Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorials to the Mohawk Reformed Church, the Herkimer County Historical Society or the Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the services or anytime at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY; Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
To share an online note of sympathy, please visit www.eneafamily.com
.