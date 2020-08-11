1/1
Jane E. Hyde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane E. Hyde 1935 - 2020
MOHAWK - Miss Jane E. Hyde, 84, passed away on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer.
Jane was born in Mohawk, NY, on November 22, 1935, the daughter of the late James Arthur and Hilda I. (Anderson) Hyde. She was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1953 and after graduation, attended Union College School of Nursing and she graduated from there in 1956.
Jane began her career as a Registered Nurse and was employed by Albany Medical Center until her retirement in 1986. She then worked part-time at the Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, Ilion and also as a tax-collector for the town of German Flatts for five years.
She was a dedicated member of the Mohawk Reformed Church since 1951 and volunteered there for many years. She was a member of the Mohawk American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the Herkimer County Historical Society. Jane enjoyed membership with Albany Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Association.
She liked gardening and knitting and just loved her pets.
Jane is survived by her sisters, Katherine Smith and her husband, Warren, of Colorado and Donna Markey and her husband, James, of Mohawk; her sister-in-law, Jean Hyde, of Mohawk; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Robert N. Hyde.
Memorial services for Jane will be held sometime this fall, to be announced, at Mohawk Reformed Church, with Rev. Brian Engle and Chaplin Ken Palmer, officiating. Friends and relatives will be able to attend this service and the graveside cemetery service at Mohawk Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorials to the Mohawk Reformed Church, the Herkimer County Historical Society or the Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the services or anytime at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY; Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
To share an online note of sympathy, please visit www.eneafamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Enea Family Funeral Home
220 North Washington Street
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 866-1011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enea Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved