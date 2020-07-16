Jane F. Linder 1923 - 2020
UTICA - On July 14, 2020, Jane F. Linder was carried in the arms of St. Jude, to the gates of Heaven, where she was reunited with her husband, Jack.
Jane was born at her home in Utica, on November 24, 1923, the daughter of James and Emma (Heneka) Snyder. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Utica Business School. Jane met and later married Jack Linder, on August 25, 1945, at St. Joseph's Church; a blessed union of 70 years, until Jack's death on September 27, 2014.
Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cherished all time spent with family and friends and especially loved babysitting her precious grandchildren.
She was a very devout Catholic, who was a member of the Perpetual Adoration Society and the Alter Rosary Society of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen.
Jane enjoyed bowling, working at the election board, square dancing and playing cards with friends. She was an avid shopper who taught her daughters well. She also loved to bake and make mayonnaise cakes and especially her famous applesauce cakes at Christmas. When her beloved Jack was alive, they traveled to Florida yearly to visit family and friends. In her younger years, she showed her beauty and elegance when she modeled in many fashion shows. Jane was elected president and became very involved with St. Joseph's Mothers Club.
Mrs. Linder is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Jean and Bob Emery, of Marcy and Judith and George Lesniak, of Pittsford, NY; one son, Gary Linder and Gail LeBuis, of Utica; nine grandchildren, Mike and Kate Emery, Deborah and Steve Sabella, Kathaleen Emery and her fiancée, Mike Peterson, Barbara and Aric Vickrey, Aaron and Sarah Linder, Briana Linder, Evan Linder, Alaina and Richard Harter and Lisa Garrison; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Grace Vickrey, Sydney, Hailey and Ella Garrison, Zoe Atkins, Madelyn and Claire Linder and Henry and Eleanor Harter; one brother-in-law, Richard and Estelle Linder; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the caring staff at the Presbyterian Home. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Jane's special visitors, Fr. Richard O'Neill, Fr. Richard Dellos, Toni and Briana Linder, Terry and Cookie Dote, Joanne Fadrowski, Jackie Eberly, Janet Hertline and Eva Hajec.
In keeping with Jane's wishes and due to current health concerns, all services will be held privately for her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory can be made to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen, 702 Columbia St., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.