Jane J. Gibbons
SAUQUOIT - Jane J. Gibbons, of Sauquoit, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Katherine Luther RHC & RC in Clinton.
Jane is survived by several cousins and a few kind neighbors. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Florence, and her sister, Shirley.
Miss Gibbons' funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Clinton, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. The are no public calling hours.
Those wishing may donate to the Sauquoit Volunteer Fire Department in Jane's memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019
