Jane J. Trzepacz 1924 - 2020
WHITESBORO, NY - Jane Trzepacz passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Born in New York Mills on January 26, 1924, Jane was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Wojcik) Dyman. On November 9, 1947, she married Chester Trzepacz at St. Mary's Church, with whom she shared a loving relationship of over 62 years prior to his passing on December 13, 2009.
She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Helen and Richard Lenart, of New York Mills, Arlene and Norman Stanulevich, of Whitesboro and Jean Trzcinski, of Warrington, PA; six cherished grandchildren, Karen (and Rob) Calhoun, Michele (and Tom) DeYulio, Edward (and Rachel) Lenart, Lori Trzcinski, Alison Stanulevich and Jessica Stanulevich; and six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Emma Calhoun, Nicholas and Anthony DeYulio and Whitney and Everly Lenart; and her brother and his wife, Ed and Nicole Dyman. She was predeceased by her sister, Adele Owczarz.
In keeping with Jane's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. Please consider donations in Jane's memory to the Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church renovation fund. Envelops will be available at church. Arrangements are in the care of the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020